Monday’s Headlines Wish It Was Sunday

More than a million Americans, primarily Black, have lost their homes to urban freeways, and now thousands more may lose theirs to a new round of freeway construction in Houston, Austin, Charleston and elsewhere. (Los Angeles Times)
Cities like L.A., Oakland and Pittsburgh are testing “universal basic mobility” programs that give residents free transit and bike-share rides. But in some places there are so few alternatives to cars that such programs are likely to have little impact. (City Lab)
Cycling has been largely sidelined at the climate change talks in Glasgow in favor of electric vehicles, even though transitioning to EVs alone won’t be enough to save the planet. (Forbes)
Governing examines the increasing influence of Donald Shoup’s “The High Cost of Free Parking.”
President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure package is a policy and political success, according to The Guardian‘s pundits.
The Biden administration is withholding $12 billion in transit funding from California, citing a state law restricting pensions for transit workers. (Sacramento Bee)
The infrastructure bill could pay to cap the Vine Street Expressway in Philadelphia and reconnect Chinatown. (WHYY)
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee removed a roadblock from his climate agenda by appointing the state Senate’s leader to the post of secretary of state. (The Urbanist)
Women are starting to ride e-scooters more, with almost half of Bird users in Atlanta identifying as female. (Mass Transit)
The Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority is reducing service on most bus routes as a result of a staffing shortage. (AJC)
Toxic drivers’ road rage has gotten so bad that some Texas cyclists apparently feel the need to carry guns when they ride. (Mel)
Orlando drivers refuse to stay out of the bike path. (WFTV)
Kansas City decriminalized jaywalking in May. But did you know the term itself originated in Kansas City? (The Pitch)
It’s not that unusual to see politicians approaching the problem of traffic congestion with a childlike simplicity. But Oregon gubernatorial candidate Bud Pierce’s “solution” to eliminate gridlock in the Portland area might be the most infantile of them all. Pierce wants to add a lane to every major freeway in the region and “Presto!” — problem solved. […]
Last week we wrote about the flawed measurement system employed by the Texas Transportation Institute in its annual Urban Mobility Rankings, which emphasize the free motion of cars over total time spent commuting. TTI’s rankings highlighted the relative mobility of cities like St. Louis, Buffalo and Detroit, while decrying the congestion of Chicago and Washington, […]
“It’s time to drop the small-town mindset and go for a big fix.” That’s how Tony Bizjak of the Sacramento Bee described plans to widen the gridlocked Capital City Freeway through the city at a cost of $700 million. Highway widening, to him, must be emblematic of a “big-city mindset.” But as Network blog Systemic Failure points out, […]