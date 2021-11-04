Thursday’s Headlines Are Over the Hump

The pandemic and competition from ride-hailing are threatening to send public transportation into a death spiral, even as climate change means we need better transit now more than ever. (The Verge)
Transit experts predict that it could take a decade for ridership to return to pre-pandemic levels. (Fortune)
Batteries that have lost too much juice to power a car could still be used to store solar power or run things like streetlights, and that might be better for the environment than recycling them. (Wired)
Subsidies for electric cars in the Build Back Better bill are greater than those for e-bikes, even though in terms of preventing climate change it should be the other way around. (Fast Company)
Transit advocate Michelle Wu was elected Boston’s next mayor (Streetsblog MASS). Also Tuesday, Minneapolis voters rejected a measure to reorganize the city police department (Fox 9). That’s a transportation issue because many instances of police brutality, such as the killing of Philando Castile, start with a traffic stop.
A Black man riding a bike was severely beaten in Houston by a racist driver who has only been charged with misdemeanor assault. (Raw Story)
The Twin Cities’ Metro Transit is suspending 16 bus routes and reducing frequency on others due to low ridership. (Pioneer-Press)
Seattle has redesigned a Ballard bike trail in hopes of ending a 20-year standoff with nearby industries. (Seattle Times)
Memphis’ bike-share now includes 300 e-bikes. (Flyer)
Travel times will rise dramatically — and by as much as 42 minutes each way in San Francisco! — if cities don't encourage residents to return public buses and trains and stay out of their cars when the coronavirus pandemic is over.