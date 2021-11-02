Tuesday’s Headlines Are Off to a Good Start

President Joe Biden apologized for the Trump administration withdrawing from the Paris agreement at the UN climate change summit in Glasgow, and India set a goal of net-zero carbon by 2070. (CNN)
After all that, Sen. Joe Manchin still might not vote for the $1.75 trillion reconciliation bill. (Politico)
The bill includes a 30 percent tax credit on the cost of an electric bike, up to $1,500. (The Verge)
While opponents of bike lanes are often loud, leaders who build them tend to be rewarded by voters. (The Guardian)
The Federal Transit Administration is telling transit agencies to inspect their subway cars’ wheels and axles after a recent D.C. Metro derailment. (Washington Post)
Mobility companies and cities have reached an agreement on how to protect users’ privacy when analyzing data. (Tech Crunch)
A San Diego regional board approved a 4-cents-per-mile road usage charge to help fund a $160 billion transit plan that includes a light rail network and fare-free transit. (Times of San Diego)
The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority and the transit workers’ union agreed to a new contract, avoiding a strike. (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s proposed capital budget includes funding for peak-hour bus services, new buses and bus shelters, greenways, bike lanes, sidewalks, traffic calming and Vision Zero. (Fox 17)
Seattle has a draft plan to create an emissions-free zone like ones in London and Barcelona. (The Urbanist)
Proposed density bonuses in Atlanta would encourage “missing middle” housing near transit stations. (What Now Atlanta)
Phoenix is offering free transit passes to low-income residents. (KTAR)
Centrist bickering over the size of the Democrats' budget reconciliation will have dire consequences for key international climate goals, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry warns — and sustainable transportation priorities will be dealt a particularly hard blow.