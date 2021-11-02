Tuesday’s Headlines Are Off to a Good Start

  • President Joe Biden apologized for the Trump administration withdrawing from the Paris agreement at the UN climate change summit in Glasgow, and India set a goal of net-zero carbon by 2070. (CNN)
  • After all that, Sen. Joe Manchin still might not vote for the $1.75 trillion reconciliation bill. (Politico)
  • The bill includes a 30 percent tax credit on the cost of an electric bike, up to $1,500. (The Verge)
  • While opponents of bike lanes are often loud, leaders who build them tend to be rewarded by voters. (The Guardian)
  • The Federal Transit Administration is telling transit agencies to inspect their subway cars’ wheels and axles after a recent D.C. Metro derailment. (Washington Post)
  • Mobility companies and cities have reached an agreement on how to protect users’ privacy when analyzing data. (Tech Crunch)
  • A San Diego regional board approved a 4-cents-per-mile road usage charge to help fund a $160 billion transit plan that includes a light rail network and fare-free transit. (Times of San Diego)
  • The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority and the transit workers’ union agreed to a new contract, avoiding a strike. (Philadelphia Inquirer)
  • Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s proposed capital budget includes funding for peak-hour bus services, new buses and bus shelters, greenways, bike lanes, sidewalks, traffic calming and Vision Zero. (Fox 17)
  • Seattle has a draft plan to create an emissions-free zone like ones in London and Barcelona. (The Urbanist)
  • Proposed density bonuses in Atlanta would encourage “missing middle” housing near transit stations. (What Now Atlanta)
  • Phoenix is offering free transit passes to low-income residents. (KTAR)
  • Houston (Public Media) and Portland (Bike Portland) both unveiled new bike lanes.
  • Boston debuted its first center-running bus lane. (WBUR)
  • The New York Times has a stunning photo gallery of Soviet-era subway stations.

