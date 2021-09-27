Monday’s Headlines to Start Your Week

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has scheduled a Thursday vote on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. (New York Times)
Investing in transit and lowering emissions should be priorities during the COVID-19 recovery. (The Hill)
Federal workers make up almost half of the D.C. Metro’s ridership, and if they don’t start commuting to the office again, the transit agency will have to find a way to make up for the lost revenue. (Washington Post)
Even if voters approve a new sales tax, Hillsborough County, Florida, will still have a nearly billion-dollar shortfall to meet its transportation needs. (Tampa Bay Times)
Pittsburgh’s new 50-year transportation plan encourages transit, walking, biking and shared rides, but also has some pie-in-the-sky stuff in it like hyperloops and flying taxis. (Transport Topics)
Milwaukee’s city council president wants to split the public works department in two, with a transportation department focusing on making streets safer. (Urban Milwaukee)
Sound Transit’s CEO will be departing soon after the Seattle agency’s board voted not to renew his contract. (Seattle Times)
A new group will work to prevent displacement along Minneapolis’ Blue Line extension. (Railway Age)
Detroit’s QLine streetcar resumes regular service today, and is now fare-free (Click On Detroit). The University of Arizona’s Sun Link streetcar is currently free but might start collecting fares again next year (Daily Wildcat). A fare hike is also in store for Charlotte’s free streetcar (WSOC).
A Green Party mayor in Germany wants to discourage driving by drastically raising parking rates, especially for heavier vehicles. (The Guardian)
Raptors basketball star Pascal Siakam rode the Toronto streetcar for the first time. (Daily Hive)
Sen. James Inhofe has always said that, although he’s one of the most conservative members of the Senate, he’s a “big spender” on two things: national security and infrastructure. An influential conservative group appears to be humming the same tune. The American Conservative Union is the 50-year-old organization behind the annual Conservative Political Action Conference […]