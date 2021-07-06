Lots of Fireworks in Tuesday’s Headlines

Investing in transportation is better than tax breaks for spurring economic development. (City Lab)
Greenpeace caught an ExxonMobil lobbyist on tape saying that he’s leaning on key senators to remove climate-change provisions from infrastructure plans. (Forbes)
A climate researcher tells Vox how cities can mitigate the effects of heat waves like the one gripping the Pacific Northwest. It’s more complicated than just planting some trees.
A Washington, D.C. board is revamping the region’s long-range transportation plan to address climate change. (Greater Greater Washington)
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill creating a tax district for the Front Range rail line, but voters in 13 counties also have to approve a sales tax to fund the line. (Denver Post)
Replacing I-81 through Syracuse with a boulevard is gaining momentum. (Freight Waves)
The Texas Transportation Commission is devoting $89 million to transit, a paltry sum that is nonetheless its highest ever. (NBC DFW)
Recognizing that West Atlantic Avenue is “designed to kill people,” Palm Beach transportation planners are asking the Florida DOT for separated bike lanes. (Palm Beach Post)
The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel does a good job of rebutting critics of The Hop streetcar, pointing out that ridership is likely to rebound or even grow if the line is extended, and it was never intended to break even.
A dustup between Nashville Mayor John Cooper and a city councilman over a budget amendment could be a sign of trouble ahead for the city’s new DOT. (Tennessee Lookout)
D.C.’s Capital Bikeshare is adding 60 new stations as it prepares for a surge in post-pandemic riders. (Washington Post)
Ohio State urban planning students are pushing Columbus to expand its bike-share system. (Dispatch)
Even if your sports team win, please refrain from doing the worm on railroad tracks. (AZ Family)
Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE), chief sponsor of a plan to give green transportation 10 percent of the emissions allowances in the upcoming climate change bill, took to the pages of his home-state newspaper yesterday with an op-ed that begins with a pithy description of "the problem": Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE) (Photo: DTI) We use a […]
Even before the Senate environment panel pushed through a GOP protest to approve its climate change bill, Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Joe Lieberman (I-CT), and John Kerry (D-MA) were working behind the scenes on a so-called "tripartisan" plan that can win enough votes in Congress’ upper chamber to make nationwide emissions cuts a reality. (from […]