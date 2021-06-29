Tuesday’s Headlines Are Just Trying to Get to Work

It’s been criticized from the left, but an environmental policy professor and former Bill Clinton advisor argues that the infrastructure compromise a major climate win (The Hill). Regardless of its merits, the deal is still a tough sell for both parties (NPR).
Yonah Freemark’s Urban Institute piece we posted about yesterday dovetails with a UNC-Charlotte study on how low-income workers are forced into neighborhoods far from jobs without access to transit, as well as another study highlighted by Gizmodo reinforcing the notion that the only way for cities to solve gridlock is to get more cars off the road.
Does this look like the future to you? (Photo: mattmarque via Flickr) Today on the Streetsblog Network, Mary Newsom at The Naked City points us to an article in the new Harvard Business Review about how some major corporations are looking to move operations from the suburbs to the city. The HBR article suggests that […]
It goes without saying that the mass suburbanization of the past 60 years has been very bad news for people who can’t afford cars, and it’s getting worse as poverty levels rise in the suburbs. In nearly every place America has built since the 1950s, owning a car is a prerequisite for participating in the […]
Whizzing above the city may sound appealing in a Jetsons sort of way, but Uber's thinking on this technology is completely untethered from its impact on the cities and towns below, where the people are.