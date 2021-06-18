Friday’s Headlines Are Big and Bold
- Electric vehicles are better than gas-powered ones, but they’re still an environmental catastrophe. Instead of relying on EVs to halt climate change, we need to stop building everything around cars altogether. (Marker)
- As people form new travel habits post-pandemic, transit agencies should be offering free tickets, contactless ticketing, rewards programs and emergency rides to lure in riders. (City Lab)
- A $78 billion Senate transportation safety bill has been rolled into a larger surface transportation reauthorization. (Washington Post)
- A poll of 400 local government leaders found a stark divide between Democrats and Republicans on the importance of equity and whether transit should be included in an infrastructure bill. (Route Fifty)
- The Biden administration’s “buy American” policy drives up the cost of rail projects and doesn’t save many jobs. (Niskanen Center)
- Amazon committed $300 million to build affordable housing near transit stops in Seattle, Nashville and Washington, D.C. (Forbes)
- Wheelchair users filed a class-action lawsuit against the city of Baltimore alleging that its sidewalks don’t meet ADA requirements. (Sun)
- Even the Oregon DOT’s own contractor wants to reduce the width of the I-5 Rose Quarter project in Portland and build a cap over it. (Willamette Week)
- The Philadelphia Inquirer wants to expand speed cameras beyond Roosevelt Boulevard. In related news, the city of Albuquerque is considering installing speed cameras (Government Technology).
- Pittsburgh officials unveiled a new pedestrian safety action plan. (WTAE)
- The transportation innovation group Smart Columbus will continue its work despite a federal grant expiring. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Vermont bike shop owners expect the current bike boom to continue into next year. (Digger)
- With new bikes almost impossible to find during the pandemic, Outside magazine writes in praise of vintage bikes.