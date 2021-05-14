Friday’s Headlines to Cap the Week

Members of Congress have requested 343 transit projects worth a combined $2.3 billion in the surface transportation bill, including integrating Northern California rail and two bridges across the Potomac. (Mass Transit Mag)
If telecommuters stay at home or start driving to work, it could threaten transit once emergency federal funds run out (City Lab). And telecommuting will have unintended consequences and exacerbate disparities, just like interstate highways did. Invest in transit instead. (Boston Globe)
Uber and Lyft are asking for government handouts to meet California deadlines for transitioning to electric vehicles (Reuters). That’s probably because it’s becoming increasingly clear their business model just doesn’t work (Motley Fool).
Los Angeles residents are often hostile to transit projects because they think transit is incompatible with autocentric sprawl. They’re wrong — the right combination of rail, buses, bikes and scooters could move them through the city faster than cars ever could. (Capital and Main)
San Francisco supervisors are expected to vote soon on a fare-free pilot for transit agency Muni. (Examiner)
In updating Chicago’s bike plan, transportation officials want to try Copenhagen-style raised bike lanes. (Sun-Times)
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser’s proposed budget includes funding to keep the DC Circulator free and add more speed cameras. (WTOP)
Speeding tickets have dropped 93 percent on deadly Roosevelt Boulevard since Philadelphia installed speed cameras. (Inquirer)
Charlotte is partnering with utility Duke Energy to electrify the city bus fleet. (Smart Cities Dive)
Buffalo zoning officials are cracking down on new drive-throughs in an effort to build a more walkable city. (News)
Salt Lake City is closing Main Street to car traffic three days a week. (Weekly)
Milwaukee bike-share Bublr is adding 200 e-bikes to its fleet. (Fox 6)
It’s come to this: the Southeastern gas shortage has the federal government warning gas-hoarding drivers not to fill plastic bags with petroleum. (CBS News)
