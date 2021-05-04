Tuesday’s Headlines are Coming At Ya Like a Hurricane

A writer for The Atlantic learned the hard way that our dangerous roads put people in no-win scenarios, with dangerous and traumatic results for individuals and our national psyche.
An aging bridge over the Ohio River has become a symbol of the struggle over infrastructure spending between President Biden and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky (New York Times). That would explain why Vice President Kamala Harris went to Cincinnati to tout the administration’s infrastructure plan (WHIO).
The $80 billion that Biden wants to pump into Amtrak is more than all the federal funding its received since its founding in 1971 (Governing). The plan is nearly as ambitious as interstate highways (ABC News).
In addition to stimulus money, Amtrak is asking Congress for $1.5 billion in the FY22 budget for Northeast Corridor improvements. (Railway Age)
Ride-hailing stocks crashed after Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said gig workers are misclassified as contractors (Slate). Even Hollywood star Mila Kunis knows Uber and Lyft drivers are underpaid! (Complex)
A bipartisan group of governors, senators and members of Congress met in Annapolis to discuss infrastructure. (Transportation Today)
Micromobility company Lime figured out that bike lanes are good for business and is mobilizing users to push for Complete Streets. (Smart Cities Dive)
With a trust fund set to go broke next year, Pinellas County, Florida, is considering raising the gas tax to pay for a backlog of 641 sidewalk projects. (Tampa Bay Times)
The opening of Charlotte’s Gold Line streetcar has been delayed again, this time until August. (WSOC)
Bike-share roundup: Honolulu’s Biki needs city help to avoid shutting down (KHON). Las Vegas is incorporating transit and bike-share in a single app (Smart Cities World). Cedar Rapids’ bike-share reopens May 7 with the addition of sit-down scooters (KWWL). Dayton Bike Share is expanding to new neighborhoods (Daily News).
The Obama administration is taking its infrastructure push on the road. First stop: Philadelphia, to announce a $53 billion plan to invest in high-speed rail. To Vice President Joe Biden, high-speed rail isn’t just another administration initiative. He’s Mr. Amtrak. He gets it. Biden says he’s made 7,900 round trips between Wilmington and Washington on Amtrak. […]
Like Joe Biden, Barack Obama also mentioned Amtrak in his acceptance speech to the Democratic National Convention, but only in reference to his running mate’s preferred mode of transportation. There were many, many things to be excited about yesterday, but any livable streets advocate anticipating a call to rebuild and expand our nation’s transit infrastructure, […]
President Biden revealed new details about his transformative new infrastructure package today, but sustainable transportation advocates are already questioning how much it will actually transform our national addiction to cars.
Just four months ago, the country was hailing a bipartisan budget deal negotiated by Senate Budget Committee Chair Patty Murray and her House counterpart, Paul Ryan. It was a respite from the deeply partisan posturing over spending that has gridlocked Washington for years. Even better, it was a two-year budget resolution, meaning it seemed the next […]