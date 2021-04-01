Our Thursday’s Headlines are No Joke

  • President Biden’s recovery package includes $621 billion for transportation, including $20 billion for road safety, $85 billion to modernize and expand transit, and $80 billion for Amtrak. (CNN)
  • Biden is steering clear of both gas and mileage taxes to pay for his infrastructure plan (USA Today). Some believe that’s for the best — a VMT would hit low-income rural communities the hardest (Grist). Instead, Biden wants to tax corporations and the wealthy (Reuters).
  • Infrastructure Week? Try Infrastructure Year. The bill will likely take months to pass. (Politico)
  • The U.S. DOT has released $30 billion in funding from the American Rescue Plan to transit agencies. (RT&S)
  • Regulations mandating too-wide streets and too-high speed limits that encourage drivers to go fast are to blame for the recent spike in pedestrian deaths. (City Lab)
  • Biking or walking instead of driving reduces your carbon footprint by tenfold compared to driving an electric car and 30 times more than driving a gas one. (The Conversation)
  • Pacific Northwest leaders envision whole new cities sprouting up along a high-speed rail line connecting Portland, Seattle and Vancouver. (Seattle Met)
  • Officials in the Washington, D.C. area are pushing for fare-free transit (NBC Washington). Chicago transit agencies are also considering reduced or no fares to lure back riders lost during the pandemic (Sun-Times).
  • The Utah Transit Authority is shifting its focus away from COVID-19 and toward restoring ridership, which fell by half during the pandemic. (Standard-Examiner)
  • Harris County, Texas, is analyzing high-crash corridors as its Vision Zero initiative gets underway. (Houston Chronicle)
  • Detroit’s QLINE streetcar is coming back a year after halting service due to the pandemic. (Free Press)
  • Following Virginia, California is the latest state to consider decriminalizing jaywalking. (San Francisco News)
  • San Antonio is taking public input on how to spend $300 million in federal transportation funds. (KSAT)
  • A 75-year-old Florida man was training for a 500-mile bike ride when a driver hit and killed him. (Palm Beach Post)
  • Atlanta Magazine runs down all the bike lane and greenway projects going on in the ATL.
  • Lyft says it will add the option of taking an autonomous electric car to its app in 2023 (SlashGear). Someday, too, a robot might bring you your Chipotle burrito (Fast Company)
  • A Quebec newspaper wrote about Streetsblog’s ugly bus contest … in French! (Journal de Quebec)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Is Transit a Priority for Nancy Pelosi?

By Bryan Goebel |
Pelosi helps cut the ribbon at the grand opening of Muni’s T-line. Photo: kitetoa/Flickr House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco claims she is committed to public transit and reducing motor vehicle congestion. In a speech to the Regional Plan Association (RPA) last April she said her flagship issues as speaker are energy independence and […]