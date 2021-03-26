Friday’s Headlines Are Stuck in the Middle With You

Everyone wants to buy a bike these days, so why isn’t anyone making more? Turns out, globalization and the cost of shipping are the problems (Tree Hugger). That ship stuck in the Suez Canal everyone’s talking about probably doesn’t help (CNBC).
Digital fare systems have the potential to boost transit ridership, but they come with privacy concerns. (Transit Center)
The Dallas city council cleared the way for transit officials to seek a federal grant to cover part of a $1.7 billion downtown subway. (Morning News)
A “compromise” would keep money for Indianapolis roads but still imperil a planned bus rapid transit line. (Fox 59)
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis wants to spend $4 billion on transportation, and now legislators are stuck in that age-old struggle of transit versus roads. (Colorado Public Radio)
Sarasota is planning bus-only lanes on U.S. Highway 41 (Herald-Tribune), and two metro Detroit cities are moving forward with a road diet for Woodward Avenue (WXYZ)
The Alexandria, Virginia, city council approved construction of the first phase of a citywide bike-lane plan. (KALB)
A $1.5 million Federal Transit Administration grant will bring electric buses to Houston’s Third Ward. (Innovation Map)
Palm Beach County officials are floating a transportation sales tax to fund bus lanes, among other projects. (Palm Beach Post)
The Pittsburgh Port Authority is considering a formal policy for including public art in transit projects. (Post-Gazette)
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez must be high on Elon Musk’s supply, because he wants the feds to fund a Boring Company tunnel under the city. (Business Insider)
Portland officials are developing a plan for a network of "Enhanced Transit Corridors," carving out space in the street for buses so vehicles with 30 passengers aren't stuck in a quagmire of vehicles carrying just one.
A few months ago, we told you that Building America’s Future had released an app called, “I’m Stuck!” It allowed you to send a quick email to your Congressional representatives, telling them that you were stuck in traffic, or on an overcrowded bus or a delayed train, and you wanted Congress to approve more funding […]
After yesterday’s electoral drubbing, the Obama administration will have to deal with a starkly different Congress when they make their expected push for a multi-year transportation bill early next year. We know that some influential House Republicans, like John Mica, don’t necessarily believe that bigger highways will solve America’s transportation problems. And we know that […]
States should know better than to funnel more money into road expansion at the expense of maintenance. With President-elect Obama back in Washington, action is heating up again around the economic recovery package, which could total up to $850 billion over the next two years. As much as $100 billion may be at stake for […]