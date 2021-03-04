Thursday’s Headlines For You And Yours

  • The Trump administration declined to investigate allegations of potentially criminal ethics violations against former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, including some that could have benefited her husband, then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. (Mother Jones)
  • Chao also, as it turns out, previously approved an upstate New York bridge and a Bay Area rail line that Republicans later attacked as pork-barrel spending when they were included in the COVID relief bill. (Roll Call)
  • Current Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg embraced the “fix it first” mantra of infrastructure maintenance over new projects at a Bloomberg gathering of urban leaders.
  • Volvo will go all-electric by 2030 — the latest carmaker to ditch internal combustion. (Treehugger)
  • As deliveries increase, electric vans can help meet climate goals. (Globe and Mail)
  • The Virginia legislature rejected a proposal for the state’s largest utility to get into the electric school bus business. (Virginia Mercury)
  • How green are electric vehicles, anyway? It depends on where the electricity comes from, and pollution from manufacturing and old batteries count, too. (New York Times)
  • The federal mask mandate for public transit is still in place despite Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lifting coronavirus restrictions. (Houston Chronicle)
  • Hillsborough County is aiming for another transportation sales tax referendum in 2022 after the Florida Supreme Court recently struck down the 2018 vote. (Tampa Bay Times)
  • The Utah legislature is nearing an agreement on borrowing more than $1 billion for transportation projects, including $600 million for transit. (Salt Lake Tribune)
  • Seattle’s Sound Transit is considering an employer head tax to close an $11 billion budget deficit. (My Northwest)
  • Charlotte’s plans for a massive transit expansion are under attack by residents who fear it will spell the end of single-family zoning. (Observer)
  • Toll revenue earmarked for transit will drop by $400 million next year, but Pennsylvania lawmakers don’t have much of a sense of urgency to replace the funding. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
  • Snowbi Wan Kenobi, F. Salt Fitzgerald and, of course, Plowy McPlowFace are among the internet’s names for new Minnesota DOT snow plows.

