Friday’s Headlines to Round Out the Week

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s confirmation boosts hopes for a massive infrastructure bill. (Smart Cities Dive)
Chicago is not enforcing President Biden’s new mandate that all transit riders wear masks (Sun-Times). Philadelphia is encouraging mask-wearing, but not fining riders like New York (WHYY).
Los Angeles Metro CEO Phil Washington is leaving in May and may be headed to the Biden administration. (Streetsblog LA)
Congress members in the Washington, D.C. area are sponsoring a bill to stabilize Metro funding by providing $1.7 billion a year for the next decade. (WaPost)
Washington, D.C.’s new Vision Zero law, modeled on one in Cambridge, is being closely watched by other big cities. Any time road work happens, it requires the city to build a bus or protected bike lane if one’s been identified in future plans. (City Lab)
Rad Power Bikes just got a buttload of funding. (Electrek)
Denver’s Regional Transportation District, which has laid off 300 employees during the pandemic, received $203 million from the latest coronavirus relief bill. (OutThere)
Salt Lake City’s plans for busy 300 West include sidewalks, a protected bike path and narrower car lanes. (SL Tribune)
Madison is thinking about banishing bikes and buses from mostly pedestrian State Street, where cars are already not allowed. (Isthmus)
Australia has run into political problems taxing land that skyrockets in value as a result of infrastructure projects — a practice known as “value capture” that can help fund those projects. (Sydney Morning Herald)
Also from Down Under, The Driven says e-bikes are succeeding where other bike-shares failed because they appeal to a broader demographic.
An American diplomat’s wife accused of killing a UK teen while driving in 2019 was working for a U.S. intelligence agency at the time, calling into question her diplomatic immunity. (New York Post)
British officials say they want half of all trips to be made on foot or by bike within the next decade, but they’re still pushing forward with an expensive road-building program. (Forbes)
If you’ve been looking to Washington for a solution to the nation’s transportation funding problems, it looks like you’re going to be waiting a while. State after state has been hammering out funding increases for transportation, while leaders in D.C. fail to even discuss the possibility of raising the federal gas tax, or any other […]
Bike- and scooter-share systems across the country may soon be eligible for the federal transit dollars they need to remain a stable and thriving element of our transportation landscape, if advocates can finally succeed in getting a hard-fought bill through Congress.