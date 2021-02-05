Friday’s Headlines to Round Out the Week

  • Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s confirmation boosts hopes for a massive infrastructure bill. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Chicago is not enforcing President Biden’s new mandate that all transit riders wear masks (Sun-Times). Philadelphia is encouraging mask-wearing, but not fining riders like New York (WHYY).
  • Los Angeles Metro CEO Phil Washington is leaving in May and may be headed to the Biden administration. (Streetsblog LA)
  • Congress members in the Washington, D.C. area are sponsoring a bill to stabilize Metro funding by providing $1.7 billion a year for the next decade. (WaPost)
  • Washington, D.C.’s new Vision Zero law, modeled on one in Cambridge, is being closely watched by other big cities. Any time road work happens, it requires the city to build a bus or protected bike lane if one’s been identified in future plans. (City Lab)
  • Rad Power Bikes just got a buttload of funding. (Electrek)
  • Denver’s Regional Transportation District, which has laid off 300 employees during the pandemic, received $203 million from the latest coronavirus relief bill. (OutThere)
  • Salt Lake City’s plans for busy 300 West include sidewalks, a protected bike path and narrower car lanes. (SL Tribune)
  • Madison is thinking about banishing bikes and buses from mostly pedestrian State Street, where cars are already not allowed. (Isthmus)
  • Australia has run into political problems taxing land that skyrockets in value as a result of infrastructure projects — a practice known as “value capture” that can help fund those projects. (Sydney Morning Herald)
  • Also from Down Under, The Driven says e-bikes are succeeding where other bike-shares failed because they appeal to a broader demographic. 
  • An American diplomat’s wife accused of killing a UK teen while driving in 2019 was working for a U.S. intelligence agency at the time, calling into question her diplomatic immunity. (New York Post)
  • British officials say they want half of all trips to be  made on foot or by bike within the next decade, but they’re still pushing forward with an expensive road-building program. (Forbes)

