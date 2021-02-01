Monday’s Headlines from the Sun to the Snow

  • With GM going all-electric by 2035, the U.S. has some serious work to do on its power grid and needs to build a network of charging stations. (New York Times)
  • The CEO of an Irish shipping company suggests that cities should require that delivery vehicles be electric (CNBC). But how is that going to reduce congestion?
  • Transportation Secretary nominee Pete Buttigieg was on NPR‘s “All Things Considered” to talk about climate change, transit funding and other topics.
  • Political leadership is the biggest factor in committing to Vision Zero and seeing it through (The City Fix). On a related note, political blowback usually means congestion pricing proposals are DOA (Price Tags).
  • Investment in property or bigger subsidies through various types of taxes can help pandemic-proof transit. (City Monitor)
  • The Bay Area’s transportation commission divvied up the latest round of COVID relief funds, with BART and San Francisco Muni receiving the largest shares. (Examiner)
  • A San Antonio council member and former transit planner appointed to a National League of Cities post plans to use her new position to advocate for federal transportation funding. (KSAT)
  • A Federal Transit Administration grant will pay for the D.C. Metro to test air filtration and UV technologies that could reduce the spread of coronavirus. (DCist)
  • The Seattle DOT says lowering speed limits and pedestrian-first intersections could reduce the number of people on foot killed by drivers by half. (MyNorthwest)
  • A majority of New Yorkers are in favor of protected bike lanes, bus lanes and wider sidewalks — even motorists who would lose parking spaces. (Streetsblog)
  • Tampa churchgoers are big mad that the city government wants them to pay for parking like everyone else. (Tampa Bay Times)
  • Helsinki is adding 105 stations and 1,050 bikes to its bike-share network. (Eltis)
  • A Spanish bullet train carries passengers between Madrid and Barcelona for just $6. (CNN)

