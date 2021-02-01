Monday’s Headlines from the Sun to the Snow

With GM going all-electric by 2035, the U.S. has some serious work to do on its power grid and needs to build a network of charging stations. (New York Times)
The CEO of an Irish shipping company suggests that cities should require that delivery vehicles be electric (CNBC). But how is that going to reduce congestion?
Transportation Secretary nominee Pete Buttigieg was on NPR‘s “All Things Considered” to talk about climate change, transit funding and other topics.
Political leadership is the biggest factor in committing to Vision Zero and seeing it through (The City Fix). On a related note, political blowback usually means congestion pricing proposals are DOA (Price Tags).
Investment in property or bigger subsidies through various types of taxes can help pandemic-proof transit. (City Monitor)
The Bay Area’s transportation commission divvied up the latest round of COVID relief funds, with BART and San Francisco Muni receiving the largest shares. (Examiner)
A San Antonio council member and former transit planner appointed to a National League of Cities post plans to use her new position to advocate for federal transportation funding. (KSAT)
A Federal Transit Administration grant will pay for the D.C. Metro to test air filtration and UV technologies that could reduce the spread of coronavirus. (DCist)
The Seattle DOT says lowering speed limits and pedestrian-first intersections could reduce the number of people on foot killed by drivers by half. (MyNorthwest)
A majority of New Yorkers are in favor of protected bike lanes, bus lanes and wider sidewalks — even motorists who would lose parking spaces. (Streetsblog)
Tampa churchgoers are big mad that the city government wants them to pay for parking like everyone else. (Tampa Bay Times)
Helsinki is adding 105 stations and 1,050 bikes to its bike-share network. (Eltis)
A Spanish bullet train carries passengers between Madrid and Barcelona for just $6. (CNN)
Georgia is looking to reduce congestion on the I-75/85 corridor in through downtown Atlanta, saying "no idea is off the table." But some ideas should be discarded right off the bat - like the notion that adding space for cars is going to solve the traffic problem.
Top transportation officials from three global cities — London, Singapore and Stockholm — shared their experiences in expanding the use of transit at a panel at the Regional Plan Association’s annual conference last Friday. Eyeing those cities, it’s easy for Americans to get jealous. Singapore is doubling the size of its rail network in the […]
This afternoon, Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx will announce the latest round of TIGER grants awarding $600 million among 72 transportation projects in 46 states and the District of Columbia. You can see all TIGER grants to date or just the latest round — TIGER VI — in this map from Transportation for America. Here are […]