Friday’s Headlines to End a Long Week

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced her resignation Thursday, citing the “traumatic” riot by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol. But some said she should stay on and help use the Cabinet’s power under the 25th Amendment to remove the president (Politico). Meanwhile, Streetsblog said good riddance.
The Biden Administration should help cities like New Orleans tear down urban freeways that are a legacy of racist planning. (Fast Company)
When cities moved quickly to implement slow streets during the pandemic, it often created resentment among underrepresented groups that planners didn’t consult. (City Lab)
People aren’t ditching their cars when Uber and Lyft come to town — in fact, registrations actually rise nearly 1 percent. (Green Car Congress)
New York desperately needs more bike parking due to an uptick in cycling during the pandemic. The city has one spot for every 16 bikes but 1.5 free spaces for every car (City Limits, Streetsblog NYC). The problem isn’t limited to New York, either (Next City).
Drivers killed 54 people in Portland last year, the highest number since 1996 (The Oregonian)
In Pittsburgh, where transit ridership has dropped 70 percent during the pandemic, the Port Authority is pushing to let low-income people ride for free. Advocates also want to reroute buses and trolleys from wealthier neighborhoods to poorer ones. (Public Source)
A second round of layoffs at Denver’s Regional Transportation District brings the total cuts to nearly 400 jobs. (CBS 4)
A Phoenix neighborhood group wants to take over public sidewalks so it can stop homeless people from sleeping there. (New Times)
Michael Andersen blogs for The Green Lane Project, a PeopleForBikes program that helps U.S. cities build better bike lanes to create low-stress streets. Boulder, Colorado, will vote today on whether to become the fourth U.S. city to remove a modern protected bike lane. The others are Memphis, where a riverside project was removed this year after […]
A San Francisco developer made headlines a few weeks ago when it offered tenants $100 a month toward Uber and BART in an attempt to reduce the usage of on-site parking. Brandon G. Donnelly at Network blog Architect this City says this type of arrangement will be increasingly common in cities where building parking attached to housing makes less and less sense: When I was […]
The city of Oakland is planning to open 74 miles of streets for cyclist and pedestrians so people can get outside and get some exercise with ample space for social distancing. The news was first announced via a town-hall meeting held yesterday evening with Oakland officials. During the meeting, officials presented the map below, taken […]