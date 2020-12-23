Wednesday’s Headlines Ba-Rum-Pum-Pum-Pum

If we let transit wither and die, how will people without cars get to work when the pandemic is over, and where will those with cars park when they get there? (The Atlantic)
A $17 billion annual federal investment could bring every decent-sized city’s transit up to par with Chicago’s. (Government Technology)
Even with a stimulus package, service cuts loom, and with them U.S. transit stands to lose a generation of choice riders. (City Monitor)
The D.C. Metro’s share of the $14 billion Congress appropriated in the new coronavirus relief bill will stave off the worst of the cuts — for now (Washington Post). Over at Streetsblog SF, Roger Rudick looks at the impact on Bay Area transit.
More on that recent Federal Transit Administration grant announcement: The South Shore Line received $50 million (Inside Indiana Business), Chicago is entering the next phase of the Red Line extension (WTTW), and Phoenix got $49 million for its Northwest light rail extension (KTAR).
Police have applied jaywalking laws to people of color disproportionately since automakers made jaywalking a thing a century ago, but starting in March, police in Virginia won’t be able to stop people for the offense of crossing a street outside a crosswalk. (Mercury)
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has joined a regional consortium of states seeking to limit greenhouse gas emissions (CT Post). Massachusetts is officially in, too, reports Christian MilNeil at Streetsblog MASS.
Birmingham has broken ground on its first bus rapid transit line (CBS 42), and Orange County, California, is laying tracks for a new streetcar (Register).
Greenville, South Carolina’s B-Cycle bike-share is going electric. (Journal)
Chicago pedestrians, be on the lookout for a driver who vaguely resembles a young Morrissey. (Tribune; H/T John Greenfield)
