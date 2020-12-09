Wednesday’s Headlines

Democrats will be pushing to include transit and green energy—not just roads and bridges—in an infrastructure package, but Republicans may not go along. (The Hill)
Uber is outsourcing its efforts to create a self-driving taxi—once thought to be the path to profitability by eliminating labor costs, but which turned into a money pit. (New York Times)
Transit improvements raise the value of nearby property by more than it costs to make those improvements, and capturing that value through a “land gain tax” on real estate profits could provide better transit and more affordable housing. (Common Ground California)
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan—who regulated ride-hailing and expanded transit but also made frustrating decisions like dragging her feet on bike-lane projects—won’t run for re-election. (Crosscut)
Pushback from Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and others led the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority to delay a vote on service cuts. (NBC 10)
While the situation isn’t quite as urgent as in cities like New York or Washington, D.C., Michigan transit officials are worried about what happens when their federal coronavirus funding runs out next year. (Spartan Newsroom)
Virginia officials say they will continue to prioritize transit and are optimistic Congress will pass a relief package. (WTOP)
The Orlando City Council will vote next week on extending its e-scooter pilot program. (Sentinel)
What would it take to turn traffic-clogged Houston into a more walkable, transit-rich place? Newly elected Mayor Sylvester Turner made waves earlier this year when he called for a paradigm shift in the region’s transportation policies, prioritizing transit instead of highway expansions. Now a copy of Turner’s transition plan leaked to the Houston Press sheds some […]
Last night delivered some good results — and some disappointment — for transit-related ballot initiatives around the country. The biggest disappointments came from Los Angeles, Memphis, and Houston. A measure to continue the half-cent sales tax for transit in Los Angeles County until 2069 was narrowly defeated, falling less than two percent short of the […]
Indianapolis might not be known as a transit city — yet — but a legislative breakthrough at the statehouse this week opens the door for dramatic improvements to its transit system. After three years of advocacy, state officials approved a bill that will allow the six-county Indianapolis region to vote on whether to tax themselves […]
Parking lots make cities less walkable, bikeable, and transit-friendly. They crowd out space for housing. But with a parking lot tax, incentives change and using parking as a placeholder becomes a lot less attractive.
Rob Ford, internationally renowned nemesis of the livable streets movement, was removed from his post as mayor of Toronto today after being found guilty of violating local ethics laws. Ford will have an opportunity to appeal the ruling. As villains go, Ford was actually sort of ideal: brash, unthinking, and prone to embarrassing himself. The Canadian […]