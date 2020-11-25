Wednesday’s Headlines Will Make You Hungry for More

The slow-streets movement is popular in affluent neighborhoods where many residents work from home, but residents of lower-income neighborhoods (who still have to go to work) prefer devoting street space to initiatives like outdoor dining that support businesses. (Government Technology)
Uber and Lyft have long planned a nationwide rollout of their Prop 22 strategy in California to beat back regulations on drivers’ labor rights. (CNET)
GM is switching sides and no longer backs the Trump administration’s effort to block California from raising emissions standards (Reuters). As Jalopnik points out, this is not exactly a profile in courage, since several automakers already cut a deal with California, and it now appears that others are trying to curry favor with the incoming Biden administration.
Another profile in courage: Why is Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker slowly backing away from a multi-state carbon cap? Maybe because two-thirds of voters oppose raising the gas tax. (Boston Herald)
Atlanta’s iconic Peachtree Street, like much of the city, is not very inviting for pedestrians. A proposed redesign would reduce car lanes to carve out more space for bikes and sidewalks. (AJC)
Now that voters approved it, the step in implementing Austin’s Project Connect transit plan is creating a new transit board. (KVUE)
Chicago is experiencing a rash of bike thefts during the pandemic. (Sun-Times)
Testing autonomous vehicles in California is nothing new, but now the state is allowing robo-taxi companies to pick up fares for profit. (The Verge)
A group of St. Paul teenagers is trying to convince Metro Transit to allow bigger dogs on trains. (Star Tribune)
Sadly, Cob the turkey will never fulfill his dream of biking across Iowa, as President Trump pardoned another turkey, Corn, instead. (Politico)
