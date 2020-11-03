Tuesday’s Pre-Election Day Headlines

Streetsblog‘s own Kea Wilson has you covered on the most important transit-related items on ballots today, including referendums in California; Gwinnett County, Georgia; Missoula, Montana; Portland; Austin; and Seattle.
If Joe Biden wins, he’ll incentivize electric vehicles and enforce stronger regulations on tailpipe emissions. In contrast, President Trump weakened emissions standards and hasn’t come through on a promised $2 trillion infrastructure package. (Axios)
Axios says that how the candidates would regulate self-driving cars is unclear, but a new commission of business leaders and policy experts has formed to recommend a global framework. (Reuters)
In related news, Waymo released data on over 6 million miles’ worth of autonomous vehicle tests that showed 18 collisions, 29 near-misses and no injuries. The company contends most were humans’ fault. (The Verge)
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration insists on blaming the victim rather than requiring structural changes to street design that would make pedestrians safer. (Next City)
One of the major issues on the ballot today is California’s Prop 22, which would overturn a state law classifying gig workers as employees with benefits. The Los Angeles Times has an overview. Uber and Lyft have spent more than $200 million pushing the initiative (Business Insider), including $400,000 on “independent” studies they’ve used in their ad campaign (CNET). The recession could aid gig-economy companies, because drivers are grateful for whatever meager scraps they can get (Buzzfeed). Regardless of the outcome, Massachusetts could be the next battleground (Boston Globe).
Federal policy encourages disjointed, inefficient transit systems like the one in Dallas, but that could change after the election. (D Magazine)
Add Philadelphia’s Indego (Voice), Pacers in Indianapolis (WTHR) and Cy Ride in Ames, Iowa (Tribune) to the list of bike-shares offering free or discounted rides to the polls today.
Citi Bike is back in Miami, with sanitizer. (Herald)
A monorail? In Maryland? Sounds like more of a Springfield idea. (Fox 45)
Here’s some cuteness to lower your blood pressure: Portland held a contest for schoolchildren to design new bike-lane markings. (Bike Portland)
Just when you thought it was safe to breathe, a pair of studies underscore the grave threat that air pollution poses to public health. According to new research from MIT, in 2005 air pollution accounted for a staggering 200,000 premature deaths in the United States, more than 58,000 of which can be attributed to vehicle emissions. Air […]
Massachusetts has signed a multi-state pact to make zero-emission vehicles at least 30 percent of new bus and truck sales by 2030, and 100 percent by 2050 – but there’s considerable uncertainty about whether the pledge is ambitious enough to help Massachusetts meet its latest climate goals.