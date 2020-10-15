Thursday’s Headlines From Around the Nation

  • Nanoparticles from tailpipe emissions and brake dust found in young people’s brainstems have been linked to Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s later in life. (The Guardian)
  • The Brookings Institute tracked people’s trips in six metro areas and found that, on average, they traveled over seven miles per trip, and most of those trips could only be made by car.
  • To avoid long lines at the polls this year, let people vote in the streets. (Fast Company)
  • Arguments are underway in Uber and Lyft’s lawsuit against California seeking to get out of abiding by the state’s new labor law. (Washington Post)
  • The Seattle Times urges voters to support a small sales tax hike to support bus service, replacing part of the car tab fee that voters chose to cap last year.
  • Austin business owners are organizing against a property tax hike to expand transit. (The Texan)
  • Portland is considering a new program allowing doctors to “prescribe” a free bike-share membership to Black residents who have diabetes or high blood pressure. (Oregonian)
  • Pittsburgh is eliminating a requirement that townhouses include off-street parking. (Post-Gazette)
  • The D.C. Metro is sticking with plans to temporarily close 12 rail stations for maintenance despite its budget crisis. (WAMU)
  • I-94 through Wisconsin received an “alternative fuels corridor” designation, meaning charging stations for electric vehicles are ready available. (Fox 6)
  • North Dakota police issued more than 500 tickets during a Vision Zero campaign against distracted driving. (AM 1100)
  • Chattanooga reversed course and will include e-scooters in its bike-share program. (Chattanoogan)
  • Bikelash isn’t just an American phenomenon. Berlin’s pandemic-inspired pop-up bike infrastructure has become a political football. (City Lab)

