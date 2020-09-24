Thursday’s Headlines Hear That Train A’ Comin’

Transit systems are in danger of falling into a death spiral and need government support as part of a green, sustainable economic recovery. (Policy Options)
Think cities don’t privilege drivers over transit riders? A monthly transit pass in the 30 largest U.S. cities costs an average of $77, while a monthly parking pass costs $2.25. And that doesn’t even take into account cities where on-street parking is free. (City Observatory)
Desperate for revenue to repair roads while motorists are staying off the road, some states are raising the gas tax. (USA Today)
Contractors have stopped work on the Purple Line and are preparing to walk off the job as they negotiate a settlement with Maryland on cost overruns. (Washington Post)
A new report from a transit advocacy group calls for the Pittsburgh Port Authority to let low-income people ride fare-free and tweak routes to meet pandemic-related changes in demand. The program would work by letting Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program-eligible riders show their EBT cards to board. (Post-Gazette)
Portland transportation officials are studying four different options for congestion pricing. While one of the goals is to change driver behavior, about two-thirds of commuters don’t have any choice but to drive. E-bikes could give them an alternative. (Bike Portland)
Austin TV station KVUE interviews MayorSteve Adler and Cap Metro board chairmanWade Cooper about the upcoming $7 billion Project Connect transit referendum.
A new method of building tunnels will shave almost a year off the construction time for Brightline’s West Palm Beach-to-Orlando extension. (Construction Dive)
Ridership on the recently reopened — and free — Cincinnati streetcar is starting to tick up. (WKRC)
Workers discovered the century-old remains of a Native American woman during construction on the Orange County streetcar. (NBC Los Angeles)
Want to start commuting by bike? Here’s how to do it with confidence. (Bicycling Magazine)
Did you need another reason to be disappointed in the federal government? Well today’s your lucky day! Remember when we talked about how subsidies should only be used to encourage behaviors beneficial to society. Well, Washington didn’t get the message. Congress is about to let a tax break for transit riders expire while allowing an […]
Happy New Year, transit riders! Congress has a special present: Some of you will be getting a tax increase this year. Legislation that puts tax subsidies for transit commuters on equal footing with car commuters has been allowed to expire by Congress. That means people who drive to work can deduct up to $250 in […]
Downtown Columbus, Ohio, is facing a parking crunch. But parking prices aren’t high enough in this city to make garage construction a viable private investment. Faced with this situation, a lot of cities would pour a bunch of money into a big subsidized garage or two. But in Columbus, several officials have hit on a smarter idea: providing […]
It’s time to rev up the annual fight over parity between federal transit and parking benefits for commuters. Members of Congress hope this might finally be the year to get it done. This morning, Reps. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) and Jim McGovern (D-MA) announced that they will, again, push to equalize the tax benefits available to […]
Federal road safety regulators know that pedestrian deaths are on the rise, and the blame can be placed on increasingly larger vehicles. The problem? They just don’t care — plus all the other news of the day!