Monday’s Headlines to Start Your Week

  • Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other key Democrats are backing transit agencies’ pitch for $32 billion in coronavirus relief funding, although Republicans have not included it in their bill. (Washington Post)
  • Paint won’t cut it — to get most people to bike, you have to provide barriers to separate them from cars. (ITS International)
  • Transit agencies and tech companies alike are eager to popularize one-stop-shop apps for purchasing tickets. Just one problem: as with many startups, no one is sure how the service will ever make any money. (Bloomberg)
  • A British railway board is working with a crowd modeling company to examine the effectiveness of social distancing on trains and in stations. It’s predicting one infection every 11,000 trips. (International Railway Journal)
  • AAA tested several autonomous cars and found that they’re prone to hitting stalled vehicles in their path. (The Hill)
  • Uber now makes more money from delivery than ride-hailing. (Forbes)
  • The National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO) has new guidance for designing streets that are safer for kids. New Yorkers will certainly push Mayor Bill de Blasio on this.
  • Do your homework, talk to your neighbors, be prepared for opposition and more advice for advocating for bike lanes from Bicycling Magazine.
  • Utah Transit Authority ridership is starting to rebound, but is still 68 percent below pre-COVID levels. (Salt Lake Tribune)
  • Traffic in Boston was down 60 percent earlier in the pandemic, but is almost back to normal now. (Globe)
  • Chicago is on pace to match last year’s 40 pedestrian deaths despite dramatically fewer cars on the road. (WTTW)
  • Minneapolis could have built three bus rapid transit lines for the $129 million it’s already spent on the now-endangered Bottineau Blue Line. (streets.mn)
  • Portland is looking at three potential routes to extend its streetcar. (Hollywood Star)
  • Cincinnati is using murals to calm traffic and create a sense of place in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood. (Soapbox)
  • The Onion spoofs COVID-era urban planning and L.A. car culture at the same time.

