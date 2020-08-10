Monday’s Headlines to Start Your Week

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other key Democrats are backing transit agencies’ pitch for $32 billion in coronavirus relief funding, although Republicans have not included it in their bill. (Washington Post)
Paint won’t cut it — to get most people to bike, you have to provide barriers to separate them from cars. (ITS International)
Transit agencies and tech companies alike are eager to popularize one-stop-shop apps for purchasing tickets. Just one problem: as with many startups, no one is sure how the service will ever make any money. (Bloomberg)
A British railway board is working with a crowd modeling company to examine the effectiveness of social distancing on trains and in stations. It’s predicting one infection every 11,000 trips. (International Railway Journal)
AAA tested several autonomous cars and found that they’re prone to hitting stalled vehicles in their path. (The Hill)
Uber now makes more money from delivery than ride-hailing. (Forbes)
The National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO) has new guidance for designing streets that are safer for kids. New Yorkers will certainly push Mayor Bill de Blasio on this.
Do your homework, talk to your neighbors, be prepared for opposition and more advice for advocating for bike lanes from Bicycling Magazine.
Utah Transit Authority ridership is starting to rebound, but is still 68 percent below pre-COVID levels. (Salt Lake Tribune)
Traffic in Boston was down 60 percent earlier in the pandemic, but is almost back to normal now. (Globe)
Chicago is on pace to match last year’s 40 pedestrian deaths despite dramatically fewer cars on the road. (WTTW)
Minneapolis could have built three bus rapid transit lines for the $129 million it’s already spent on the now-endangered Bottineau Blue Line. (streets.mn)
Portland is looking at three potential routes to extend its streetcar. (Hollywood Star)
Cincinnati is using murals to calm traffic and create a sense of place in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood. (Soapbox)
The Onion spoofs COVID-era urban planning and L.A. car culture at the same time.
