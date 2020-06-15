Monday’s Headlines from Around the Country

The carpocalypse is coming. Cities could see traffic return to pre-COVID-19 levels after just a partial reopening, and hit unprecedented levels of congestion because people returning to work will still be reluctant to ride transit. (Business Insider)
But if cities can maintain even a 10-percent drop in vehicle miles driven, it will have a big impact on the climate. (Smart Cities Dive)
New York City police — long hostile to cyclists — have been targeting people on bikes during the recent demonstrations, perhaps because bikes represent freedom and make it harder for authorities to “dominate the streets.” (New Yorker)
Forbes profiles Brightline owner Wes Edens, who’s betting billions of dollars that Americans will get out of their cars and onto his trains in Florida and on the West Coast.
If Congress approves a stimulus package, it could provide $20 billion to get a bullet train between Houston and Dallas back on track. (D Magazine)
Polling shows that Bay Area voters overwhelmingly favor raising taxes in a progressive, equitable way to improve transit service. (Next City)
Minneapolis lawmakers are requesting $55 million in state funding for two bus rapid transit lines. (Star Tribune)
Maryland will probably owe contractors hundreds of millions of dollars for cost overruns if it wants to finish the Purple Line. (Washington Post)
Commissioners in metro Atlanta’s Gwinnett County are at an impasse over whether to include heavy rail in an upcoming transit referendum. (AJC)
The Austin City Council voted unanimously to lower speed limits to 25 miles per hour on neighborhood and downtown streets, and 30–40 mph on arterials. (Farm & City)
When Lime acquired JUMP, the former scrapped thousands of the latter’s bikes, leading to criticism that they should’ve been donated instead. So when Denver’s bike-share system shut down, Houston’s BCycle managed to acquire the bikes. (Smart Cities Dive)
The fate of Cincinnati’s streetcar — running empty since the pandemic started in March — is on the line during budget talks this summer. (WLWT)
Baltimore has a new Complete Streets manual that prioritizes walking and biking safely over drivers’ convenience. (Greater Great Washington)
Most Europeans want more bike lanes so other people can bike and keep the air clean, but far fewer are willing to do it themselves. (Reuters)
A new district the size of Midtown Manhattan in Shenzhen, China will be car-free. (dezeen)
Today’s a huge day for transit on local ballots. Ballot measures in Detroit, Indianapolis, Raleigh, Seattle, and Los Angeles, among other places, could significantly expand transit access for millions of people. In many of these cities, transit opponents have seized on the same feeble argument: Investment in transit isn’t needed because soon Uber and Lyft and self-driving cars will […]
What would it cost to retrofit the entire United States to be reasonably bikeable? It all began with this idle question on Twitter. Bike advocates in the U.S. love to talk about incremental changes, small victories, baby steps. But, I wondered, what if we went further? What if we just went ahead and retrofitted the […]
Transit ridership took a turn for the worse in 2016. In all but a handful of cities, fewer people rode trains and buses, and it's not just a one-year blip, either. In many American cities, the drop in transit ridership is an established trend. The big question is why.
Michael Andersen blogs for The Green Lane Project, a PeopleForBikes program that helps U.S. cities build better bike lanes to create low-stress streets. It’s safe to say Portland has found a way to solve the problem of people confusing a sidewalk with a sidewalk-level bike lane. The answer: lots and lots of green. Here are some pictures of […]