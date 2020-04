Wednesday’s Headlines From Around the Country

What does the future hold for transit post-coronavirus? An infrastructure bill would be a chance to reimagine the U.S. transportation system, making it more sustainable and equitable, a former Massachusetts DOT director writes in Commonwealth magazine. Fast Company predicts that the pandemic will lead to more automation and more surveillance on transit systems. At a recent panel discussion, transit operates said ridership numbers will become less important in the post-coronavirus world, with more emphasis on providing an essential service, Smart Cities Dive reports.