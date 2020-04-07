Tuesday’s Headlines From Around the Nation

- States and cities are increasingly restricting travel and telling residents not to drive so they don’t spread coronavirus to new places. (New York Times)
- The Times also profiled one Uber driver’s quest for paid sick leave after he was exposed to the virus.
- House Democrats plan to introduce a $760-billion infrastructure bill as their next coronavirus stimulus measure later this month. (Eno Center for Transportation)
- Human Transit’s Jarrett Walker interviews Rachel Zack of urban mobility consultants Remix about what COVID-19 means for the future of transit.
- The bike industry is seeing a decline in revenue, but almost all businesses are confident they’ll survive, according to a survey. (Cycling Industry News)
- Greater Greater Washington joins the chorus calling for closing streets to cars and opening them to people as everyone tries to get some fresh air while social distancing. Denver has closed several streets to through traffic (CBS 4). So has the Twin Cities — but only through the end of the week (Pioneer Press). Meanwhile, in New York, Mayor de Blasio was pilloried for ending his very small pilot program too early (Streetsblog).
- Caltrain officials are kicking off the campaign for a $108-million-a-year sales tax measure that would reduce headways to 10 minutes and pay for a new fleet of electric trains. (San Jose Mercury News)
- Sound Transit is shutting down almost all construction on transit projects in Seattle because contractors aren’t taking coronavirus safety seriously. (RT&S)
- Houston’s BCycle is closing 12 bike-share stations at overcrowded parks. (Community Impact)
- Bikes no longer have to be registered in Montgomery County, Maryland. (Bethesda Mag)
- The odds of catching COVID-19 while jogging are next to nil, but tensions are running high, so give everyone a wide berth anyway. (San Francisco Chronicle)