Talking Headways Podcast: It Came from TRB (Part II)!

This is our last week at TRB and we’re back on the poster board floor talking with professors and students about their research. This week, that includes trip routing with smart phones, stop sign impacts on safety, how rain affects bus travel times, transit agency equity analysis, and much more.

To find out more about the presentations or people, links are provided in the show notes.