Monday’s Headlines

New research reinforces that the media is contributing to the public health epidemic of traffic deaths by subtly shifting blame from drivers onto cyclists and pedestrians. ( City Lab )

Could the Chinese government hack into Chinese-made buses and trains? Congress isn’t taking any chances, and it’s poised to ban transit agencies from using federal funds to buy buses and railcars made in China. ( WAMU , Streetsblog )

Miami’s North Corridor elevated Metrorail line should have opened in 2016. But revenue projections were too high, cost estimates were too low, and 15 years after voters passed a sales tax that’s raised $3 billion, only three of 10 miles have been built. ( Herald )

Seattle is the latest U.S. city to lower speed limits, joining New York, Boston, Philadelphia and Portland. Research shows that reducing speeds by just 5 percent reduces the number of fatal crashes by 30 percent. ( Wired )

As gas tax revenue falls, Washington State lawmakers are mulling options like mileage charges and congestion pricing to fund transportation. ( My Northwest )

New Jersey needs a better way to fund transit, experts testified at a state senate hearing last week. It relies on farebox revenue for half its funding, compared to 30 percent for most transit agencies, and state subsidies have been inconsistent. ( North Jersey )

A new ad campaign in New York City is aimed at male pickup truck and SUV drivers, who are responsible for a disproportionate number of fatal crashes. ( Daily News Streetsblog NYC)

In 2019, Atlanta cracked down on e-scooters, unveiled a new bike lane plan, created its own DOT and green-lit a plan for transit expansion. ( Curbed )

Greater Greater Washington gathered reactions to Maryland transportation secretary Pete Rahn’s abrupt resignation. He leaves behind a legacy of canceled transit projects and more highway spending.

Albuquerque drivers can’t seem to stay out of the bus-only lane, so the city is installing curbs and pylons to keep them out. ( KOB )