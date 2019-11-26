Tuesday’s Headlines

London authorities told Uber it can no longer operate in the city because it hasn’t done enough to stop unlicensed and uninsured drivers from carrying passengers. The ride-hailing giant plans to appeal. ( New York Post )

Apps that combine all modes of transportation into one could convince young people to ditch their cars. ( Wall Street Journal )

Seattle has had the largest drop in percentage of solo commuters of any city in the country since 2010. Less than half of employed residents drive to work alone, and more are walking or taking transit. But because the population grew so much, in raw numbers, more people are commuting in cars by themselves ( Seattle Times ). Streetsblog compiled all the lessons other cities could learn.

A task force of Pennsylvania lawmakers is recommending major changes to the way the state funds transportation. About $150 million for transit will be shifted from turnpike tolls to motor vehicle taxes. The turnpike authority has been borrowing to make transit payments since truckers sued, arguing the money could only be spent on roads and bridges. ( Post-Gazette )

Curbed joins the chorus calling for New York City to end free curbside parking.

Denver transit riders would rather see RTD cut service while it’s dealing with a shortage of operators as long as the trains that are running run on time. ( Westword )

Six D.C. council members want to force Mayor Muriel Bowser’s hand on the stalled Shaw bikeway with an emergency vote next week. ( Greater Greater Washington ).

Detroit should fix the QLINE streetcar to make it functional or admit that it’s just a novelty. ( Free Press )

Advocacy groups and transit users are lobbying the Alabama legislature to fund public transportation for the first time. ( WHNT )

Hawaii is looking at alternatives to fuel taxes, including charging drivers by the mile. ( Tribune Herald )

The Minneapolis Star Tribune ’s Bike Guy, Tony Brown, is calling it quits.