Talking Headways Podcast: Peering into the Future of Livable Communities

We’re back at the Rail~Volution conference in Vancouver for the closing Plenary. In this episode, GB Arrington moderates a panel with Minneapolis Council President Lisa Bender, Managing Director of the Transformation Alliance Odetta MacLeish White, and President and CEO of the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy Mac McCarthy. The panel discusses the legacy of Rail~Volution along with what is happening now in communities that are making change for the better. From addressing race and housing to climate emissions, this session shares lessons learned and the potential for more.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Talking Headways Podcast: The Mayors of Innovation

By Jeff Wood |
This week's podcast features mayors of three major American cities discussing transportation and "innovation." Libby Schaaf of Oakland, Bill Peduto of Pittsburgh, and Michael Hancock of Denver shared the stage at September's Rail~volution conference for a panel moderated by Maurice Jones of LISC.

Talking Headways Podcast: What Is the Structure of Your City?

By Jeff Wood |
At last month’s Rail~Volution conference I caught up with Houston Metro board member Christof Spieler. Hear from Christof about the progress on Houston’s bus reimagining and his tips for public engagement and transit system planning. We also discuss route alignments for bus and rail lines and the importance of good data when making decisions about transit systems.

Voices From the Rail~Volution

By Clarence Eckerson Jr. |
Streetfilms was out in Portland at this year’s Rail~Volution conference, putting our finger on the pulse of the sustainable transportation world. We spoke to a healthy dose of this year’s attendees, including advocates, bloggers, planners, transit industry reps and members of transportation agencies across the country. Among those we heard from was Congressman Earl Blumenauer, […]