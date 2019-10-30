Wednesday’s Headlines

The Michael Bloomberg-funded Asphalt Art Initiative will give 10 cities grants to create colorful crosswalks and street plazas. While the Federal Highway Administration has tried to get some cities to paint them over, claiming they’re dangerous, other experts say they increase foot traffic and often lead to permanent safety improvements. ( Curbed )

An Australian study says that self-driving cars will make congestion worse because people will take more trips and use transit less. ( Study Finds )

Housing policy is transportation policy, because if people can afford to live where they work, they don’t have to travel far, Atlanta experts said during a recent panel discussion ( Reporter ). Raleigh planners are treating it that way, as they’re asking residents to consider denser and more affordable housing near an upcoming bus rapid transit line ( News & Observer ).

Mayor Bill de Blasio and the New York City Council have agreed on a $1.7 billion plan to build 250 miles of protected bike lanes as cyclists deaths continue to spike ( NY Times ). But don’t expect to see improvements anytime soon — it will be up to de Blasio’s successor to come up with the details ( Streetsblog NYC ).

The Charlotte city council put off a vote on the Silver Line because questions remain about how to pay for the $6- to $8-billion light rail line. ( Observer )

Crashes are down 20 percent at Austin’s nine most dangerous intersections, thanks to safety improvements paid for by a transportation bond referendum. ( American-Statesman )

Knoxville has over 400,000 parking spots — twice as many as there are people — and planners are starting to think about how to repurpose some of that space. ( WBLR )

As The Hop approaches its one-year anniversary, Mayor Tom Barrett says the streetcar will remain fare-free for the foreseeable future. ( WTMJ )

Cleveland has received $15 million for transit from Ohio’s recent gas tax hike. ( Plain Dealer )

Ann Arbor has its first two-way protected cycle track. ( All About Ann Arbor )