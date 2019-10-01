Tuesday’s Headlines

- Uber added several safety features to its app in the wake of a Washington Post investigation that found the company is more concerned with protecting itself than drivers or passengers. (Gizmodo)
- A top congressional Republican says the GOP is no longer interested in an infrastructure bill, although a highway spending reauthorization bill remains in play. (The Hill)
- TechCrunch is bringing micromobility leaders to a San Francisco conference starting Wednesday.
- In the latest setback for a Honolulu light rail line, the Federal Transit Administration says the city transit agency has done a horrible job of keeping records on people the line will displace. (Civil Beat)
- Baltimore officials grilled Maryland’s Secretary of Transportation over Gov. Larry Hogan’s proposed $345-million cut to transit projects. (Sun)
- Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has tweaked his plan to fund Memphis transit. He now wants to charge households with three or more cars a flat $145 fee, instead of $145 per car. (Fox 13)
- St. Petersburg cyclists held a “rolling memorial” for a woman who was killed by a driver while crossing in a crosswalk on her bike. While the woman was killed on King Street, which recently underwent safety improvements, nine out of 10 other cyclists recently killed in St. Petersburg were not in a bike lane. (Tampa Bay Times)
- Frustrated climate activists took to Seattle streets to remind drivers that bus-only lanes are just what the name says: for buses only. (KUOW)
- A Tempe streetcar project won a $75-million federal grant. (KJZZ)
- Light rail service to downtown San Jose has been pushed back to 2030. (Mercury News)
- Swedish company Solaris is testing roads that can charge electric buses and cars, reducing the need for heavy and expensive batteries. (Intelligent Transport)
- Streetsblog Denver’s Andy Bosselman published an op-ed in the Colorado Sun about the link between widening roads and climate change, and the pro-car response boils down to, well, driving a car is more convenient. And that’s the problem! So let’s make walking, biking and transit easier!
1 thought on Tuesday’s Headlines
There is already light rail in San Jose. The headline should have referred to BART, a heavy rail extension.