Wednesday’s Headlines

- The EPA is threatening to withhold federal highway funds from California unless the state addresses a backlog of pollution reduction plans. Yes, this is the same Trump Administration that just took away California’s ability to set stricter emissions standards for cars and trucks. (New York Times)
- Electric cars will help, but we’re all going to have to drive less if we want to reduce emissions enough to avoid a climate catastrophe. (City Lab)
- Yonah Freemark at The Transport Politic wonders why commuter rail is both more expensive and less frequent in the U.S. than the rest of the world. Part of the blame, he argues, lies with the hodgepodge of authorities that govern regional transit systems.
- More than half of people say they’d feel safer riding in a driverless car than alone with an Uber or Lyft driver, according to one survey. (Mashable)
- Tim Eyman, the man behind an upcoming referendum in Seattle on capping fees paid by car owners that fund light rail, says he’s “giddy” about “ripping the heart out of Sound Transit.” Voters are unlikely to agree — the region keeps approving transit projects over and over, and people are kind of sick of having to revisit a settled debate. (Seattle Times)
- Transit advocates want Atlanta to prioritize light rail along the Beltline — a popular walking and biking trail encircling the city — not wait 30 years to build it. (Curbed)
- Passengers are packed tight after the L.A. Metro cut rush hour service on the Expo Line. (L.A. Times)
- The director of Walk Bike Nashville says downtown needs better infrastructure for bikes, scooters and pedestrians. (Tennessean)
- Despite Complete Streets and bike infrastructure plans, other modes of transportation often still take a back seat to cars in San Antonio. (Rivard Report)
- Montgomery County leaders were caught off guard when the Maryland DOT nixed funding for a proposed bus rapid transit line. (Maryland Matters)
- A French climate change march turned violent when some protesters set fire to barricades, and police used tear gas on the crowd. (ABC News)
- Why can’t D.C. have statehood? Because congressmen are too worried about parking. (Greater Greater Washington)