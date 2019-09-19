Thursday’s Headlines

- President Trump — via tweet, of course — announced he’s revoking California’s ability to restrict pollution from cars and trucks. His administration had already rolled back President Obama’s stricter federal rules, but automakers had agreed to abide by California’s standards nationwide (Washington Post). Streetsblog’s Aaron Short showed why that’s bad.
- When the public wants safer streets, engineers often thwart their will. (Strong Towns)
- A new bill introduced by a California congressman would tie federal transit funding to looser zoning regulations on development near transit stops in an effort to increase the supply of affordable housing. (Reason)
- Lyft was just hit by five more lawsuits alleging that drivers sexually assaulted female passengers. (CNN)
- A new transit center in Worcester, Massachusetts is an example of how small cities can tackle climate change. (Next City)
- Minneapolis is considering lowing speed limits on most, if not all, city streets by 2027 as part of its Vision Zero initiative. (Star Tribune)
- Cincinnati officials are starting to realizing that bad street designs are contributing to pedestrian deaths, and are considering adopting guidelines for raised crosswalks. bump-outs and other safety measures. (WCPO)
- West Palm Beach residents are trying to kill a portion of a bike path. (PB Post)
- Uber is collecting data to potentially bring driverless cars to Dallas. (Forbes)
- Salt Lake City is the latest municipality to consider kicking e-scooters off the sidewalks. (KJZZ)
- Bike shares have been pulling bikes off the streets in many cities in favor of e-scooters, but in Memphis they might be able to coexist. (Flyer)
- Ann Arbor is getting its first two-way protected bike lane. (MLive)
- When it comes to ride-hailing, Vancouver is the largest holdout in North America. The city is about to let Uber and Lyft in, but does it even need to? Public transit there is so good that over half of commuters don’t drive to work. (City Lab)
- There are a lot of A’s in the A: Hawaii artist Peter Gorman is making a book about Atlanta and 30 other cities’ most absurd intersections. (Curbed)