Thursday’s Headlines

- Looking at smartphones is the leading cause of pedestrian injuries, and other myths Treehugger debunks about walking while distracted.
- Honolulu, New Orleans, Nashville, Chicago, Charlotte, New York, Portland, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles and San Francisco are among the cities that could benefit most from more micromobility options like e-scooters because people take so many short trips by car, according to a new report. (TechRepublic)
- Uber laid off 435 people this week, on the heels of another round of layoffs last month. (TechCrunch)
- About 60,000 people rode Indianapolis’ Red Line bus rapid transit during its first week of operation — short of the goal of 11,000 per day. (Star)
- Boston developers are increasingly eyeing surface parking lots as the city becomes less oriented around private automobiles. (Curbed)
- Washington state’s high court heard arguments Tuesday on the legality of the state’s car tab fee, which funnels billions into Sound Transit light-rail projects. (KOMO)
- Bus rapid transit could replace the canceled Durham-Orange light rail line in North Carolina. (Daily Tarheel)
- Driver shortages in Denver are disrupting light rail and bus routes. (Denver Channel)
- Silicon Valley transit drivers and the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority averted a strike by agreeing to a new contract. (San Jose Mercury News)
- As cars get more efficient and gas tax revenue declines, Kentucky is considering funding roads with a per-mile fee instead. (WBRB)
- The Senate Sergeant-at-Arms is standing guard over 37 parking spaces near the Capitol, blocking a bike lane on Washington, D.C.’s Louisiana Avenue. (Greater Greater Washington)
- After disrupting taxis, re-inventing the bus and going all-in on scooters, Lyft is now starting a car rental service, for some reason. (Jalopnik)