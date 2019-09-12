Thursday’s Headlines

  • Looking at smartphones is the leading cause of pedestrian injuries, and other myths Treehugger debunks about walking while distracted.
  • Honolulu, New Orleans, Nashville, Chicago, Charlotte, New York, Portland, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles and San Francisco are among the cities that could benefit most from more micromobility options like e-scooters because people take so many short trips by car, according to a new report. (TechRepublic)
  • Uber laid off 435 people this week, on the heels of another round of layoffs last month. (TechCrunch)
  • About 60,000 people rode Indianapolis’ Red Line bus rapid transit during its first week of operation — short of the goal of 11,000 per day. (Star)
  • Boston developers are increasingly eyeing surface parking lots as the city becomes less oriented around private automobiles. (Curbed)
  • Washington state’s high court heard arguments Tuesday on the legality of the state’s car tab fee, which funnels billions into Sound Transit light-rail projects. (KOMO)
  • Bus rapid transit could replace the canceled Durham-Orange light rail line in North Carolina. (Daily Tarheel)
  • Driver shortages in Denver are disrupting light rail and bus routes. (Denver Channel)
  • Silicon Valley transit drivers and the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority averted a strike by agreeing to a new contract. (San Jose Mercury News)
  • As cars get more efficient and gas tax revenue declines, Kentucky is considering funding roads with a per-mile fee instead. (WBRB)
  • The Senate Sergeant-at-Arms is standing guard over 37 parking spaces near the Capitol, blocking a bike lane on Washington, D.C.’s Louisiana Avenue. (Greater Greater Washington)
  • After disrupting taxis, re-inventing the bus and going all-in on scooters, Lyft is now starting a car rental service, for some reason. (Jalopnik)

