Talking Headways Podcast: New Thinking on Economic Development Investments

This week on the podcast we’re joined by Adie Tomer a fellow at The Brookings Institution and Noah Siegel, Interim Deputy Director at the Portland Bureau of Transportation to talk about their new collaboration on a project called the Economic Value Atlas. The EVA is a new data and mapping tool developed to think about regional investments in a more coordinated way, pulling away from the race to the bottom of incentive based economic development.