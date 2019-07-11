Talking Headways Podcast: Highways in the Sky with Dr. Astro

This week on the podcast, we journeyed to the Michelin Movin’ On Summit to chat with Dr. Anita Sengupta, an aerospace engineer who has worked for Virgin Hyperloop and is the co-founder of Aerial Experience Technologies, a company looking to produce vehicles for passenger flight. Sengupta talks with us about her work on the Mars Curiosity Mission during her time at NASA, her hopes for her new company in the VTOL space (vertical take off and landing) and her hopes for the future of transportation.