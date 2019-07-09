Tuesday’s Headlines

- Biking is the future of urban transportation, but the poor are being left behind. (Daily Beast)
- A former Department of Labor administrator in the Obama Administration makes the case that Uber and Lyft drivers are employees with labor rights. (L.A. Times)
- Automaker Lee Iacocca — who was as responsible as anyone for America’s car culture — died last week at age 94. (NY Times)
- Seattle is studying congestion pricing as a possible way to reduce traffic and CO2 emissions. (KING)
- Top officials are leaving the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation at a crucial time for the city’s embattled light-rail project. (Civil Beat)
- Future bus-only lanes on I-286 in Atlanta could be converted to light rail tracks later. (Reporter)
- Baltimore’s Mount Royal Avenue was one place where not even the cycling community wanted a protected cycle track. But the city built a concrete buffer anyway, and as a result, a popular art festival had to be moved. (Brew)
- Lyft is bringing over 100 e-scooters to Minneapolis (KARE). Pittsburgh’s bike share is adding e-bikes to its fleet (City Paper). Cobb County, Ga., is expanding its bike-share program (AJC)
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has committed $1.3 billion to extending Montreal’s Metro line. The project is scheduled for completion in 2026 — 47 years after it was originally proposed. (Ottawa Citizen)
- Ride-sharing is tired. Grandma-sharing is wired. In Japan, where ride-sharing is banned, Uber is hiring seniors looking for exercise to deliver food on foot. (Yahoo Finance)