Tuesday’s Headlines

- Better public transit doesn’t just provide more transportation options — it might be a hack to actually get Americans to exercise. (Time)
- Uber and Lyft are pulling out the big guns to oppose a California bill that would grant drivers labor rights (City Lab). And no wonder: One report estimates that making drivers employees, rather than independent contractors, would cost the companies — which are hugely unprofitable already — $790 million a year combined (Quartz).
- Washington, D.C.’s Ward 8 is by far the deadliest district for pedestrians and cyclists, but its representative on the city council is opposed to protected bike lanes on one particularly dangerous street. (Curbed)
- The two finalists for Metro Transit police chief in the Twin Cities discuss how they’d deal with homelessness, fare evasion and diversity in the police force. (MinnPost)
- The Albuquerque Journal endorses the city’s new Complete Streets policy.
- St. Petersburg Beach is fighting a plan to run bus rapid transit between the beach and downtown St. Petersburg. (Florida Politics)
- An Oklahoma City councilman says the city’s next round of sales tax-funded capital projects should focus on transit. (Oklahoman)
- Bergen County, N.J., is running buses every 70 seconds during rush hour, and they’re still overflowing. A driver shortage and lack of space at the Port Authority bus terminal in Manhattan are to blame. (NJTV)
- Two Normal, Ill., council members used a wheelchair for a day to see what disabled residents would have to go through if a bus route is eliminated. (WJBC)
- Seattle is adding more bike parking to help with the problem of renters leaving dockless bikes blocking the sidewalk. (KOMO)
- London’s cycling commissioner called bike lanes that are merely painted a waste (The Guardian) and excoriated a London neighborhood that rejected a plan for a protected cycle track (Forbes).
- Comedian Bill Maher had a typically questionable putdown for President Trump over his failure to act on infrastructure. (Deadline)