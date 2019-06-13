Thursday’s Headlines

- Lyft e-bikes are back in San Francisco, two months after the company pulled them from three cities due to brake problems. They’ll return to New York and Washington, D.C., this fall (CNN). Lyft also rebranded its Bay Area bikes as Bay Wheels, replacing the Ford GoBike moniker (Engadget).
- For cities to wean themselves off of cars, even incremental changes add up. (Strong Towns)
- A Montreal company has developed an app that uses machine learning to better predict when buses will arrive. (Gazette)
- Bond rater Moody’s says Pittsburgh and Philadelphia’s transit agencies will face dire fiscal consequences if Pennsylvania doesn’t start remitting the toll revenue that make up half their budgets. A lawsuit filed by truckers halted the payments in 2018. (Bond Buyer)
- New York City announces more restrictions on Uber and Lyft’s ability to clog streets (Streetsblog)
- Houston’s I-45 project has the potential to knit downtown back together, and Rice University’s Kinder Institute is publishing blog posts going into detail about the project twice a week through the end of June.
- Atlanta’s Streets Alive — when nine miles of streets are closed to vehicular traffic for one day — broke its attendance record, with 145,000 people walking, skating, scooting and biking. Next year’s route will feature streets with high rates of crash injuries. Tell us again why the idea of streets “alive” has to be a once-a-year stunt? (Curbed)
- The Tacoma city council voted on recommendations to Sound Transit on a route and station locations for a light rail line. (K5)
- Columbus, Ohio, cyclists are worried about a plan to convert a bike lane into one bikes share with buses. (Dispatch)
- A federal grant will allow Milwaukee to install 4,000 new bike racks over the next eight years (urbanmilwaukee). Nearby Madison is about to become the first U.S. city to convert its entire bike-share fleet to e-bikes (Channel 3000). Baton Rouge’s bike share will launch later this month with 500 bikes (The Advocate).
- Ten (10!) dockless scooter companies will participate in a Chicago pilot project (Streetsblog Chicago). Wichita is delaying a decision on e-scooters after some complained that proposed regulations are too restrictive (Eagle). Tell that to Atlanta residents, who face fines of up to $1,000 for riding e-scooters on the sidewalk (WSB).
- You’ll look sweet upon the seat/of a bicycle built for two (The Driven).