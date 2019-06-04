Tuesday’s Headlines

- The growing popularity of electric bikes that can go up to 30 miles per hour is raising legal questions about where they should be ridden. (Forbes)
- Two groups representing municipal lawyers and local transportation officials are recommending how cities should handle the mobility data they collect. (Government Technology)
- Texas drivers have free rein to blow through intersections now that Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill banning red-light cameras (Streetsblog). The bill includes a grandfather clause for cities with contracts that haven’t expired (Houston Public Media), but some cities are ending those contracts immediately (NBC DFW).
- Although Streetsblog Chicago found a lot to like about Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s $45-billion infrastructure plan, Curbed says it doesn’t come close to meeting the state’s transit needs.
- The Federal Transit Administration has been delaying a $1.2-billion grant to upgrade a rail tunnel between San Francisco and Oakland for over a year (Transportation Today). New York-area residents will think that sounds familiar, what with the Gateway tunnel stalled by the Trump administration.
- A pilot program to test two Washington, D.C. bus-only lanes started Monday. (WTOP)
- Nashville Mayor David Briley put the brakes on a plan to privatize parking enforcement for $325 million. (Tennessean)
- Florida leads the nation in bike fatalities, and, of course, the American Automobile Association says cyclists and drivers are equally to blame. (Times-Union)
- The family of a California man who was killed by a sheriff’s deputy with a stun gun after being stopped for jaywalking is suing San Mateo County. (KTVU)
- Bike commuting is up in Boston, and WBUR has a handy-dandy guide for those who want to start pedaling to work.
- The Lyft app now lets users choose their preferred pronoun. (The Verge)