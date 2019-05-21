Tuesday’s Headlines

- Bikes contributed to the suffrage movement at the turn of the 20th century by giving women freedom of movement and confidence, and even changing fashion. Today, there’s a renewed push to convince planners to consider the way women live and move around cities on bikes. (Curbed)
- Every community has different needs, so Complete Streets policies shouldn’t be one-size-fits-all. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Outlawing distracted walking doesn’t make pedestrians safer and will probably lead to racial profiling (City Lab). An incident in Florida last week where a police officer handcuffed an searched a black teen who was crossing the street proves the point (Tampa Bay Times).
- Washington, D.C.-area residents oppose congestion pricing by a two-to-one margin (Washington Post). That’s not surprising — but it also doesn’t mean that it’s a bad idea.
- A University of San Francisco report suggests making transit service free to better compete with Uber and Lyft. (Examiner)
- Seattle’s DOT director says parking is an inefficient use of public space, and if the city builds more bike lanes, cyclists will come. (KTTH)
- Two years after Denver launched a Vision Zero plan, the city is falling short of its goals. (Colorado Public Radio)
- Madison, Wisc. is betting on bus rapid transit to help cope with congestion that will come with rapid growth. (State Journal)
- The Omaha World-Herald gets onboard with stronger transit.
- Phoenix officials are pivoting to crafting an e-scooter policy after no one was interested in bringing dockless bikes to the city (Arizona Republic). But Zagster is starting a bike-share in Montgomery, Ala. (Advertiser).
- An Anchorage resident — confined to a wheelchair because of injuries suffered in car wrecks — is lobbying for a better handicapped-accessible transit system. (KTUU)
- A Chicago reporter documented her 30-mile bike commute on National Bike to Work Day last week. (Tribune)
- The party started at 5:30 a.m. at Uber’s San Francisco headquarters the day the company went public (Business Insider). La-di-da.