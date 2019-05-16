Talking Headways Podcast: The Humble Curb

Talking Headways small

This week, we’re joined by Stephen Smyth, co-founder and CEO of Coord. He talks about his company’s digital infrastructure keeps inventory of our existing infrastructure assets, especially curb space. We chat about the tools Coord has created to measure and document curbs, how they work, and how this seemingly innocuous space will change over time with regulation. We also have a little futurist discussion about street space and learn how regulations might change when fleets are operating on the street rather than mostly individual vehicles. Coord is doing such interesting work that many cities around the country hire it to figure out what’s going on in that all-important, so-called parking zone.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Curb Appeal

By Alan Durning |
Alan Durning is the executive director of Sightline. This post is #15 in the Sightline series, Parking? Lots! Imagine if you could put a meter in front of your house and charge every driver who parks in “your” space. It’d be like having a cash register at the curb. Free money! How much would you collect? Hundreds […]

Shoup to O’Toole: The Market for Parking Is Anything But Free

By Streetsblog |
We’re reprinting this reply [PDF] from UCLA professor Donald Shoup, author of the High Cost of Free Parking, to Randal O’Toole, the libertarian Cato Institute senior fellow who refuses to acknowledge the role of massive government intervention in the market for parking, and the effect this has had on America’s car dependence. It’s an excellent […]

Seattle’s Plan to Woo Neighborhoods Into Adopting Smart Parking Prices

By Angie Schmitt |
Seattle has a housing affordability problem. One way to address that is to reduce the amount of parking required in new residential buildings, lowering construction costs and increasing the number of apartments that can be built. But it’s politically difficult to reduce parking requirements because current residents who own cars worry it will make parking more scarce. As long as […]

Parking Break: What Cities Gain When They Lose Parking Quotas

By Alan Durning |
This is the season climax, the culmination, the big reveal. Previously on Parking? Lots! Cities mandate off-street parking (guided only by junk science and groupthink). They do it in fear of territorial neighbors who want “their” curb spaces left alone. Our communities suffer horribly as a result. Information technology is shaking things up, though, and […]

Introducing the Parking Reform Mayoral Candidate

By Angie Schmitt |
Meet Bill Peduto, a leading mayoral candidate in Pittsburgh who is also a serious urbanist, according to our sources in Pennsylvania. Jon Geeting at Network blog Keystone Politics recently caught Mr. Peduto — who’ll be running in the Democratic primary in May — endorsing performance parking. Peduto, right there on his website, in a section […]