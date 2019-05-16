Talking Headways Podcast: The Humble Curb

This week, we’re joined by Stephen Smyth, co-founder and CEO of Coord. He talks about his company’s digital infrastructure keeps inventory of our existing infrastructure assets, especially curb space. We chat about the tools Coord has created to measure and document curbs, how they work, and how this seemingly innocuous space will change over time with regulation. We also have a little futurist discussion about street space and learn how regulations might change when fleets are operating on the street rather than mostly individual vehicles. Coord is doing such interesting work that many cities around the country hire it to figure out what’s going on in that all-important, so-called parking zone.