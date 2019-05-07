Tuesday’s Headlines

- Uber drivers are planning a strike Wednesday — the day before the company’s initial public stock offering — to protest low wages (CNN). A recently passed law in New York City sets their minimum wage at about $17 an hour, but drivers there want greater job security. Other cities where strikes or protests are planned include Boston (WBUR), Atlanta (AJC), Washington, D.C. (WJLA), Philadelphia (Curbed), San Francisco (SFGate), Los Angeles, Chicago and Minneapolis.
- Environmental groups are also using Uber’s IPO to highlight the company’s carbon emissions and contribution to climate change. (The Verge)
- In light of the CDC’s study on e-scooters and head injuries, Wired offers some potential safety solutions, including locking helmets to scooter frames, free helmet kiosks and collapsible helmets.
- Metro Atlanta transit users have the second-longest average commute in the country behind Los Angeles, at 53 minutes. Only 10 percent can get to work within half an hour (Curbed). Streetsblog also covered the study.
- Seattle is the third city where University of Maryland students are mapping sidewalks to check their accessibility. Eventually the students hope to map every sidewalk in the world using an app that works with Google Streetview. (KIRO)
- The Hartford Courant profiles Connecticut’s new transportation commissioner, Joseph Giulietti, who’s been focused on Gov. Ned Lamont’s top priority of implementing tolls, but also wants to improve commuter rail.
- St. Paul, Minn. planners are adding bike and pedestrian paths and possibly electric buses to the Gold Line bus rapid transit route, boosting the cost by about $40 million. (Star Tribune)
- More than 20 bus routes will use new dedicated bus lanes on H and I streets in Washington. (DCist)
- A new Nashville law fines scooter companies and users that leave e-scooters blocking sidewalks. (WSMV)
- Tampa area drivers seem to think bike lanes and sidewalks are just more parking spaces. (WFTS)