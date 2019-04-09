Tuesday’s Headlines

- Highways are dangerous in more ways than one. A new study found that children who live near major roads are twice as likely to experience developmental delays, most likely because of exposure to air pollution. (CNN)
- In a lengthy Q&A, two TechCrunch reporters dissect what the Lyft IPO means for the future of mobility. And New York magazine wonders if maybe Lyft shouldn’t have gone public after all.
- Seattle’s East Link light rail extension is halfway finished (KOMO), and Sound Transit is taking public input on options for the Tacoma Dome extension route. (KING)
- The Georgia legislature gave the Atlanta suburb of Cobb County an extension until 2021 to hold a vote on expanding transit. It also killed a bill that would have prevented Gwinnett County from holding another transit referendum until 2026. (AJC)
- Cambridge, Mass., is poised to become the first city in the country with a law mandating the addition of protected bike lanes whenever a street is reconstructed. (Curbed Boston)
- Hillsborough County, Fla., is adding a sidewalk and fixing a crosswalk near a middle school where drivers have hit three people in the past two weeks. (WFTS)
- A high-crash corridor in Portland is finally getting a Complete Streets upgrade after over a decade of planning. (KGW)
- Salt Lake City has finished double-tracking the Sugarhouse streetcar line to provide more frequent service. (Tribune)
- A Madison, Wisc., driver was caught on video nearly hitting a cyclist with his SUV, then getting out and shoving him. Police cited the driver for battery. (Cap Times)
- Streetsblog LA takes a deep dive into the life and death of Frederick “Woon” Frazier — a young man killed by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bike. His mother is still awaiting justice.
- Noted tunnel-builder and rapper Elon Musk must be high again. He says Tesla’s self-driving cars will make money for their owners by competing with Uber and Lyft (CNBC). Or maybe not: The European Union expects fully automated cars to arrive by 2030 (Forbes).