Monday’s Headlines

- Friends and family of a South Carolina college student who was allegedly murdered by a man she mistakenly thought was an Uber driver want ride-hailing companies to use QR codes to verify the identities of drivers and passengers and take other steps to ensure safety. (Buzzfeed)
- Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkin’s staff says the administration is scaling back bike-lane construction because the projects turned out to be far more expensive than they thought — a narrative bike advocates are pushing back on. (My Northwest)
- Ridership on the Tampa trolley is up since it went fare-free. (Tampa Bay Times)
- Bike-sharing is getting more popular in Houston as the city anxiously awaits the arrival of e-scooters. (Chronicle)
- When Colorado widens I-25 through Fort Collins, it’s adding a bus lane in the median. (Coloradoan)
- Boston Mayor Marty Walsh wants to raise to raise parking rates to pay for road repairs, sidewalks and bike infrastructure. (Globe)
- Pennsylvania’s $55 million in state transportation grants includes funding for bike-sharing and Vision Zero in Philadelphia. (Voice)
- Raleigh, N.C. is testing its first protected cycle track. (ABC 11)
- A big-rig driver may have been distracted when he killed a teenage girl in L.A. and severely injured her sister (ABC 7). LA street safety advocate Alissa Walker says there should be much more outrage because this kind of thing happens way too often.
- English workers who telecommute are also more likely to carpool, take transit and walk, rather than drive alone when they do have to go to the office. (Mobility Lab)
- Two L.A. drivers had an hour-long standoff over a parking spot while the world watched and laughed on social media. (KRON)