Talking Headways Podcast: Underinfrastructurized Live from Miami!

This week, we are sharing an episode we recorded live for attendees at the Safe Streets Summit in Miami where we talked with Alice Bravo, director of the Department of Transportation and Public Works for the City of Miami, and Chris Sinclair, founding principal at Renaissance Planning. This broadcast covers a lot of topics, including transit oriented development, multi-modal system productivity, new fare payment systems, using data in planning, frequent bus networks and much much more!

