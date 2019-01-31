Talking Headways Podcast: Does Your Street Bring You Joy?

Talking Headways small

This week, we taped our show live at the Brooklyn Podcast Festival, chatting with Ryan Westrom of Greenfield Labs and Ford Smart Mobility. Westrom discusses his report, Design Principals for Living Streets, and the history of on-street storage of private vehicles in the public right-of-way (euphemistically called “parking” by drivers). Audience members were asked to give their favorite streets, and I threw in a little Marie Kondo for good measure.

 

