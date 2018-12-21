Friday’s Headlines
This is our last headlines roundup before our annual Christmas break, so let’s take a moment to take stock of all the things we want in our stocking this year:
And now here’s the rest of the news:
- The Federal Transit Administration officially committed $1.2 billion to the Seattle area’s Lynwood light rail project (Seattle Times) and announced several smaller grants to help cities plan transit-oriented development:
- Greenville County, S.C., received $355,000 from the FTA to study a rail line between downtown Greenville and nearby Mauldin. (Greenville News)
- Portland, Ore., received $1.1 million to study two streetcar extensions. (Oregonian)
- Charleston, S.C., received $880,000 to study bus rapid transit to Summerville, 23 miles away, with 18 stops in between. (Post and Courier)
- The Niagra Frontier Transportation Authority received $880,000 to study expanding Buffalo’s Metro Rail. (WKBW)
- Jackson, Miss., received $1 million to spur development along a five-mile State Street bus route. (WLBT)
- Pinellas County, Fla., received $1.2 million for an 11-mile transit corridor connecting downtown St. Petersburg and beaches. (Florida Daily)
- Not that this will happen with Democrats set to take over the House next month, but a new Congressional Budget Office report on deficit reduction says eliminating the FTA would reduce federal spending by $87 billion over 10 years. To look at it another way, that’s $87 billion worth of transit projects that won’t get done, or that city and state governments will have to shoulder on their own. (Transportation Today)
- Washington Republicans are fighting Gov. Jay Inslee’s efforts to include light rail in a new bridge over the Columbia River connecting the state to Oregon. (The Columbian)
- An influential Georgia legislator is floating a tax on ride-hailing services as a way to pay for rural transit. (AJC)
- Phoenix is seeking input from commuters on its Transportation 2050 plan. (ABC 15)