Thursday’s Headlines
On to the headlines:
- Lots of news out of Tampa recently: The Tampa Bay Times runs down the 11 most dangerous intersections for people on bikes, and — get this — most of them are in areas where many people can’t afford cars. One mayoral candidate wants to use the city’s share of a recently approved sales tax to extend a streetcar line. (Florida Politics) And WFTS reports on Tampa’s Critical Mass rides and a viral Facebook post asking for more sidewalks.
- With Lyft now the nation’s largest e-scooter rental provider, Uber is looking to acquire either Bird or Lime. It already owns a minority share in the latter. (The Verge)
- Manufacturers are launching an ad campaign to urge Democrats and Republicans to work together on infrastructure in 2019. (Bloomberg)
- In response to Albuquerque drivers killing 67 pedestrians so far this year, police are cracking down, not on drivers, but on people crossing outside a crosswalk — even at intersections where there are no crosswalks. (KOAT)
- San Diego politician and talk-show host Carl DeMaio — one of the most vocal critics of California’s recent gas-tax hike — is gathering signatures to put ending state funding for high-speed rail on the ballot in 2020. (Curbed)
- After a bumpy start, Pittsburgh’s bike-share is expanding next spring to 175 stations and 750 bikes. (Post-Gazette)
- Acknowledging that bike and pedestrian interests are often intertwined, the Savannah (Ga.) Bicycle Coalition has changed its name to BikeWalk Savannah to better reflect its mission of safer streets for all users. (Connect Savannah)
- West Palm Beach, Fla. (WPTV) and Macon, Ga. (NBC 41) are the latest cities to embrace Vision Zero.