Wednesday’s Headlines

- More than half of jobs created in Chicago are within walking distance of a transit stop, and other cities with good transit are seeing businesses relocate near transit, too, as they seek to cater to carless workers. (NPR)
- Residents of northwestern Washington, D.C., are worried about pedestrian safety. They want the city to remove a “suicide lane” (a car lane that reverses direction for morning and afternoon rush hours) on Connecticut Avenue and add bike lanes in the area. (WUSA)
- What if Reno, Nev., had built light rail? The Gazette Journal ponders the growth that might have followed, “It’s a Wonderful Life” style.
- The Charlotte City Council approved Vision Zero measures making it easier to lower speed limits on residential streets and request traffic-calming measures like stop signs and speed humps. (Observer) In related news, Worcester, Mass., could join Boston and other nearby cities in lowering speed limits. (Telegram)
- New York City is thinking of legalizing e-scooters. (StreetsblogNYC)
- Should Buffalo, N.Y., build more parking garages or improve transit and bike infrastructure to alleviate a shortage of parking downtown? Let’s go with what’s behind door No. 2. (News)
- The head of the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia calls for revitalizing South Street by replacing parking with space for people on foot, bikes, scooters and skateboards. (Inquirer)
- In Portland, e-scooters aren’t eating into bike-share use. In fact, the city’s bike-share ridership has been rising since a scooter pilot program started four months ago. (Willamette Week)
- Everything you ever wanted to know about the El Paso, Texas, streetcar but were afraid to ask. (El Paso Times) And here’s an update on the streetcar in Tempe, Ariz.: Workers have begun laying tracks two-and-a-half years ahead of its expected opening. (Republic)
- Will the entrance of bike-shares backed by Uber and Lyft into Seattle get people out of their cars? (KIRO)
- A Marietta Daily Journalist columnist argues that spending $3.5 billion on rail in the Atlanta suburb of Cobb County is both too much and not enough, and that even though rail is a horrible waste of money, it would be unfair if parts of the county didn’t have it. Huh?